Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 27,229 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

