Aristides Capital LLC Invests $249,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CMP opened at $13.39 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

