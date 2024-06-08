Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Forward Air by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 8,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $20.67 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $546.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

