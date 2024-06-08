23,743 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $777,197. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $11.23 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

