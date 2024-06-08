Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Cerus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CERS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $42,349.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 618,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $128,368.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $42,349.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 618,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,138 shares of company stock valued at $302,405. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

