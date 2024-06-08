Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

See Also

