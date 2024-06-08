Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 91,557 Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 91,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 252,406 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 11.0 %

NYSE:PL opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PL. Benchmark dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.57.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

