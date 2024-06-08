Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of American Well at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 32.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Well by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMWL opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). American Well had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. The business had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $1.50 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

