Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of American Well at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 32.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Well by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Well Price Performance
NYSE AMWL opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $1.50 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on AMWL
About American Well
American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Well
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.