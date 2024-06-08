Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 50,226 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $20,071,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 166,670 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on OCUL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.
Ocular Therapeutix Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
