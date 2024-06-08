Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $117.12 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $135.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

