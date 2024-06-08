Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,053 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

