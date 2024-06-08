Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 80,601 Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $7.72 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

