17,200 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

