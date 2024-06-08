Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 24,498 Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of TSE opened at $3.09 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.13. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.60 million. Research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.