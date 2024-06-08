Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $6,251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,310.32 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $756.11 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,259.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,226.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

