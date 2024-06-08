Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 27,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 46.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

VKQ opened at $9.88 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

