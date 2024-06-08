Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 2.3% Higher

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $466.34 and last traded at $466.09. Approximately 937,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,343,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.79.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.71 and its 200-day moving average is $546.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.