NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Trading Down 1.8%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.82. 294,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,414,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEP. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 118.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,315 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.