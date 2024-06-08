GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $157.03 and last traded at $158.10. Approximately 1,441,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,937,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.90.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

