QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $208.79 and last traded at $211.37. 2,288,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,885,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

The stock has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

