SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 0.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 7,264,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,722,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.