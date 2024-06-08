NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 52,846,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 56,899,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 114.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

