JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $54.48. 939,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,709,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

