JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $54.48. 939,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,709,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
