Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $48.89. 106,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 361,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $2,669,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $286,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.