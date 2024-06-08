Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.56. 3,333,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,267,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

