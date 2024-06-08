UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 2.8%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.20. 4,625,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 9,562,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

UiPath Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $106,247,000 after acquiring an additional 181,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after acquiring an additional 119,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

