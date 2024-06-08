Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $650,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $223,373,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
