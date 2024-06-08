Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

