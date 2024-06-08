Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,527 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 144,544 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $164,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $271.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $282.22.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
