Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 369,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 99,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $90.33.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

