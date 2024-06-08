Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 1,184 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,053.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, April 4th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

