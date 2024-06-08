Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 79,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 148,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $334,478.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 11,882 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $334,478.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,147 shares of company stock worth $2,596,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

