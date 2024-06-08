Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. 135,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 601,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Get Endava alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Endava

Endava Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Endava by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.