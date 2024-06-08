Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 6%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.69. 120,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 753,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHAT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after buying an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $17,499,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

