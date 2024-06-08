Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 194.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,131 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $36,237,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $24,348,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.36 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.