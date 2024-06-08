Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 282.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

