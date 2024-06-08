Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.