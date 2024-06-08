Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $262.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average of $242.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

