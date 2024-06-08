Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $107.41 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

