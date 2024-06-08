ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 82,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,451 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $67.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

