Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,404 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,693,000 after buying an additional 1,709,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,476,000 after buying an additional 1,707,759 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,940,000 after buying an additional 278,512 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,808,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,056,000 after buying an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after buying an additional 495,011 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

