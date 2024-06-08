18,054 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Profile



Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

