Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.58 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

