ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 5.52% of ProShares Merger ETF worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000.

ProShares Merger ETF Price Performance

MRGR stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. ProShares Merger ETF has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.05.

About ProShares Merger ETF

The ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities involved in merger deals, with long exposure to target firms and short exposure to acquiring firms. The fund is net long and hedges FX risk.

