Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $825,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWO stock opened at $259.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

