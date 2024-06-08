Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 236.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 16.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.