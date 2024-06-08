ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stake Cut by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.