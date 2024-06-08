Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,938 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 10.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Shell by 33.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

