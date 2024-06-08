Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $37.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

