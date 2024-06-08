Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $216.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

